Norfolk Catholic girls basketball advances to district final; Norfolk High girls falls at home to fifth ranked Lincoln East

The Norfolk Catholic girls have advanced to the district final on Friday, February 28th by beating Pierce 35-15 at Norfolk High in the C-1-7 Sub-District Final.
Carly Marshall had ten points, six steals, and five assists in the win for the Lady Knights. Pierce' Zoe Brenden had eight points and nine boards. Norfolk Catholic forced the Lady Bluejays into 25 turnovers. The Lady Knights led 6-4 after the first quarter, 16-5 at halftime, and 29-6 after three quarters. NC improves to 17-7 and have won three games in a row while Pierce' season ends at 9-12.
The Norfolk High girls fell at home to fifth ranked Lincoln East 48-40. Karly Kalin led the Lady Panthers with 15 points and eight rebounds. They trailed 14-7 after the first quarter, 22-21 at halftime, and 34-28 after three quarters. Charley Bovaird led the Lady Spartans had twelve points and eight rebounds. They won their third game in a row to improve to 20-3 while Norfolk saw their five game win streak snapped to fall to 14-9.