Norfolk Catholic girls basketball 8-4 on season as they get ready for road game at Wayne tonight

The Norfolk Catholic girls basketball team is 8-4 on the season after beating Columbus Scotus in their lone game last Tuesday 36-22. 

This season they have earned victories over Lincoln Lutheran, Bishop Neumann, Lutheran High Northeast, Elkhorn Valley, Battle Creek, Winnebago, Humphrey St. Francis, and Columbus Scotus while falling to Omaha Gross, Hartington Cedar Catholic, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, and Battle Creek.  The Lady Knights are outscoring their opponents on average through twelve contests 47.3-41.1.  Norfolk Catholic returns to action this evening at 7:00 when they visit 4-11 Wayne in a makeup game from last Saturday.

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, January 20, 2020

The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs have earned trips to Miami for Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2.  San Francisco is heading to the game for the first time since 2013, while Kansas City is ending a half-century Super Bowl drought.  The 49ers cruised to a 37-20 win over the Green Bay Pac…

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, January 17, 2020

Brandon Ingram scored a career-high 49 points including the game-winner with two-tenths of a second remaining in overtime, and the New Orleans Pelicans stopped the Utah Jazz's ten-game win streak with a 138-132 victory.  The Jazz led 132-127 on Bojan Bogdanovic's three-pointer with 2:28 to g…

Wayne State baseball listed fourth in Preseason NSIC Coaches Poll

           The Wayne State College baseball team was listed fourth by league coaches in the 2020 Preseason NSIC Baseball Coaches Poll released Thursday morning by the league office in Burnsville, Minnesota.  The Wildcats were 32-18 last season and finished fifth in the NSIC with a 23-12 leag…