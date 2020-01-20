Norfolk Catholic girls basketball 8-4 on season as they get ready for road game at Wayne tonight

The Norfolk Catholic girls basketball team is 8-4 on the season after beating Columbus Scotus in their lone game last Tuesday 36-22.
This season they have earned victories over Lincoln Lutheran, Bishop Neumann, Lutheran High Northeast, Elkhorn Valley, Battle Creek, Winnebago, Humphrey St. Francis, and Columbus Scotus while falling to Omaha Gross, Hartington Cedar Catholic, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, and Battle Creek. The Lady Knights are outscoring their opponents on average through twelve contests 47.3-41.1. Norfolk Catholic returns to action this evening at 7:00 when they visit 4-11 Wayne in a makeup game from last Saturday.