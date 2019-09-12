Norfolk Catholic freshman Robles is Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week

This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Channatee Robles of the Norfolk Catholic volleyball team. 

In the last week, the freshman had 17 kills and eight digs in a three set win over Pierce last Thursday.  At last Saturday’s Columbus Scotus Invite, Robles added twelve kills and nine digs in a three-set loss to Bishop Neumann, had seven kills and ten digs in a two-set victory over Hartington Cedar Catholic, and added nine kills and eleven digs in a two-set win over Pierce.  Tuesday night in a three-set victory over Lutheran High Northeast, Robles had twelve kills and eight digs.  She was nominated by Coach Michaela Bellar.  Congratulations to Channatee Robles of the Norfolk Catholic volleyball team, she is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.

