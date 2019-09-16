Norfolk Catholic football tries to rebound from 0-3 start as they get ready for top ranked BRLD

The Norfolk Catholic football team is 0-3 on the year after dropping a 27-6 road game at Omaha World Herald second ranked St. Paul last Friday. 

It’s the first time the Knights have been 0-3 in the Jeff Bellar era dating back to 1985.  The Wildcats’ Eli Larson ran for 202 yards off 25 carries and two touchdown in the win.  Defensively, he also had 14 tackles, a sack, and a tackle for loss.  Norfolk Catholic’s Wyatt Smydra recorded 15 tackles in the loss.  The Knights, who have dropped games to Lincoln Journal Star top ranked in Class ‘C-1’ Pierce, Omaha World Herald third ranked in Class ‘C-2’ David City Aquinas, and St. Paul are being outscored by their opponents on average through three contests 25.3-7.7.  Norfolk Catholic returns to action on Friday when they host top ranked in both polls in Class ‘C-2’ 3-0 Bancroft/Rosalie/Lyons/Decatur.  The Wolverines whipped Crofton last Friday 58-22.

