Norfolk Catholic football team's season ends at 6-3

The eighth ranked in both polls in Class ‘C-2’ Norfolk Catholic football team finished the 2020 season with a 6-3 mark after falling at home to Lincoln Journal Star fourth ranked David City Aquinas in the opening round of the playoffs last Friday 27-10. 

The Knights were able to bounce back from a 3-6 season in 2019 to 6-3 in 2020.  Norfolk Catholic’s scoring came courtesy of an Alex Primm 37 yard field goal and a Cayden Cunningham four yard touchdown pass to Brennen Kelley in the second quarter.  This season, the Knights beat Boone Central, Ponca, Wayne, BRLD, Crofton, and Hartington Cedar Catholic while falling to Bishop Neumann, Ord, and David City Aquinas.  Norfolk Catholic, who will graduate nine seniors, outscored their opponents this season 245-175.

Tags

In other news

LHNE football to graduate ten seniors from 8-2 team

LHNE football to graduate ten seniors from 8-2 team

The Lincoln Journal Star ninth ranked Lutheran High Northeast football squad concluded their 2020 season with an 8-2 season after losing at home in the second round of the Class ‘D-1’ playoffs to Omaha World Herald eighth ranked Weeping Water 36-32 last Friday. 

Norfolk Catholic football team's season ends at 6-3

Norfolk Catholic football team's season ends at 6-3

The eighth ranked in both polls in Class ‘C-2’ Norfolk Catholic football team finished the 2020 season with a 6-3 mark after falling at home to Lincoln Journal Star fourth ranked David City Aquinas in the opening round of the playoffs last Friday 27-10. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, November 2, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, November 2, 2020

Yesterday in a game heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM, the Kansas City Chiefs cruised to a 35-9 rout of the New York Jets behind Patrick Mahomes, who threw for 416 yards and five touchdowns.  Tyreek Hill had 98 yards receiving and two touchdowns for the 7-1 Chiefs, while Travis Kelce had 109 y…