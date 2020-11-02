Norfolk Catholic football team's season ends at 6-3

The eighth ranked in both polls in Class ‘C-2’ Norfolk Catholic football team finished the 2020 season with a 6-3 mark after falling at home to Lincoln Journal Star fourth ranked David City Aquinas in the opening round of the playoffs last Friday 27-10.
The Knights were able to bounce back from a 3-6 season in 2019 to 6-3 in 2020. Norfolk Catholic’s scoring came courtesy of an Alex Primm 37 yard field goal and a Cayden Cunningham four yard touchdown pass to Brennen Kelley in the second quarter. This season, the Knights beat Boone Central, Ponca, Wayne, BRLD, Crofton, and Hartington Cedar Catholic while falling to Bishop Neumann, Ord, and David City Aquinas. Norfolk Catholic, who will graduate nine seniors, outscored their opponents this season 245-175.