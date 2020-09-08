Norfolk Catholic football slips in Class 'C-2' rankings

The Norfolk Catholic football team is 1-1 on the year after falling on the road to seventh ranked in both polls in Class ‘C-2’ Bishop Neumann of Wahoo last Friday 35-26. Knights’ quarterback Cayden Cunningham was 13-26 through the air for 183 yards and a touchdown while also running for a score and teammate Karter Kerkman ran for two touchdowns. Norfolk Catholic had beaten Boone Central on the road in week one 21-14. NC is ranked eighth in the Omaha World Herald and ninth in the Lincoln Journal Star in Class ‘C-2’.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star has updated its high school football rankings. Omaha Westside remains first in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’ while Waverly stays at number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Wayne is the new number one and Pierce jumps from fourth to third. In Class ‘C-2’, Oakland/Craig remains first and Norfolk Catholic drops from fifth to eighth. In ‘Eight Man-1’, Dundy County/Stratton stays at number one, Burwell is once again second, Howells/Dodge remains third, Wakefield is up from eighth to sixth, Neligh/Oakdale jumps from ninth to seventh, Stanton enters the rankings at number ten, and Wakefield falls out of the top ten. In ‘Eight Man-2’, Falls City Sacred Heart is once again first, Humphrey St. Francis remains second, O’Neill St. Mary’s enters the rankings at number ten, and Bloomfield falls from the rankings. In ‘Six-Man’, McCool Junction is once again first and Stuart stays at number four. In the Lincoln Journal Star, Bellevue West remains first in Class ‘A’ and Waverly is the new number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Adams Central is the new number one, Pierce slips from second to third, Wayne drops from third to fourth, and West Point-Beemer & Columbus Lakeview falls from the rankings. In Class ‘C-2’, Oakland/Craig remains first and Norfolk Catholic slips from sixth to ninth. In Class ‘D-1’, Cross County stays at number one, Burwell remains second, Howells/Dodge is once again fourth, Clarkson/Leigh stays at number five, Neligh/Oakdale moves up from eighth to seventh, Wakefield improves from ninth to eighth, Elkhorn Valley enters the rankings at number ten, and North Central falls from the rankings. In Class ‘D-2’, Falls City Sacred Heart is once again first, Humphrey St. Francis remains fourth, Creighton & O’Neill St. Mary’s enter the rankings at nine & ten respectively, and Bloomfield falls from the rankings. In ‘Six-Man’, McCool Junction is once again first.