Norfolk Catholic football remains eighth in Omaha World Herald in Class 'C-2'

The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star has updated its high school football rankings and Norfolk Catholic remains eighth in the Omaha World Herald and is unranked the Lincoln Journal Star rankings after beating Ponca at home last Thursday 38-20. The 2-2 in Class ‘C-2’ Knights host sixth ranked in both polls in Class ‘C-1’ 4-1 Wayne on Friday in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star has updated its high school football rankings. In the Omaha World Herald, Omaha Westside remains first in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’ while Hastings stays at number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Pierce is once again first and Wayne remains sixth. In Class ‘C-2’, Oakland/Craig stays at number one, Norfolk Catholic remains eighth, and Hartington Cedar Catholic moves up from tenth to ninth. In ‘Eight Man-1’, Dundy County/Stratton stays at number one, Burwell is once again second, Wakefield remains fifth, Howells/Dodge stays at number six, Neligh/Oakdale is once again seventh, and Stanton remains eighth. In ‘Eight Man-2’, Bruning/Davenport/Shickley stays at number one, Humphrey St. Francis remains second, and O’Neill St. Mary’s is once again tenth. In ‘Six-Man’, McCool Junction remains first and Stuart stays at number four. In the Lincoln Journal Star, Bellevue West remains first in Class ‘A’ and Hastings stays at number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Adams Central is once again first, Pierce remains second, and Wayne stays at number six. In Class ‘C-2’, Oakland/Craig remains first and Hartington Cedar Catholic stays at number eight. In Class ‘D-1’, Cross County stays at number one, Burwell remains second, Howells/Dodge is once again fifth, Wakefield is once again sixth, Neligh/Oakdale remains seventh, Stanton stays at number eight, and Laurel/Concord/Coleridge remains tenth. In Class ‘D-2’, Bruning/Davenport/Shickley stays at number one, Humphrey St. Francis remains fourth, and Creighton & O’Neill St. Mary’s stays at nine & ten respectively. In ‘Six-Man’, McCool Junction is once again first and Stuart remains eighth.