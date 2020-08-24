Norfolk Catholic football ranked sixth in Omaha World Herald and seventh in Lincoln Journal Star is preseason rankings

The Norfolk Catholic football team starts their 2020 campaign on Friday when they visit Boone Central in Albion at 7:00 in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX.
The Knights are preseason ranked sixth in the Omaha World Herald and seventh in the Lincoln Journal Star in Class ‘C-2’ despite a 3-6 record last season. It was the first time that Norfolk Catholic didn’t reach the playoffs since 1995 and the first time a Jeff Bellar led team didn’t reach the playoffs in his 38 years. The Knights return four players on the offensive side ball with starting experience and five players defensively. Their schedule includes home games with Ord, Ponca, Wayne, and Crofton while visiting Boone Central, Bishop Neumann, Oakland/Craig, BRLD, and Hartington Cedar Catholic. Norfolk Catholic coach Jeff Bellar is the all-time winningest coach in Nebraska high school history with 363 wins.
The Omaha World Herald posted their preseason high school football rankings. In the Nebraska Top 10 & Class ‘A’, Omaha Westside is preseason ranked first while Elkhorn is first in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Defending State Champion Wahoo High is preseason ranked first, Wayne is second, Pierce comes in fourth, and Columbus Scotus is ranked seventh. In Class ‘C-2’, Defending State Champion Oakland/Craig is preseason ranked first and Norfolk Catholic is sixth. In ‘Eight-Man 1’, Dundy County Stratton is ranked first, Burwell is second, Howells/Dodge comes in third, Clarkson/Leigh is preseason ranked sixth, and West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic is tenth. In ‘Eight-Man 2’, Falls City Sacred Heart is preseason ranked first, Humphrey St. Francis is second, and Bloomfield comes in third. In ‘Six-Man’, McCool Junction is preseason ranked first and Stuart is fifth. The Lincoln Journal Star posted their high school football rankings for Classes ‘A’ & ‘B’. Bellevue West is preseason ranked first in Class ‘A’ while Omaha Skutt is first in Class ‘B’.