Norfolk Catholic football preps for David City Aquinas in opening round of 'C-2' playoffs

The Omaha World Herald fifth ranked and Lincoln Journal Star eighth ranked in Class ‘C-2’ Norfolk Catholic football team is 6-2 on the year after beating Hartington Cedar Catholic on the road last Friday 14-10 to win the C-2-3 District Championship. 

Jackson Clausen ran for 161 yards off 17 carries and touchdown runs of 36 & 60 yards in the victory.  This year, the Knights have beaten Boone Central, Ponca, Wayne, BRLD, Crofton, and Hartington Cedar Catholic while falling to Bishop Neumann and Ord.  They are outscoring their foes 235-148.  Norfolk Catholic now gets ready to entertain 7-2 Lincoln Journal Star fourth ranked David City Aquinas in the opening round of the playoffs on Friday evening at 7:00 in a game that can be heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM.

Norfolk High football caps 1-8 season

The Norfolk Panther football team finished with a 1-8 mark for the 2020 season after losing at ninth ranked Millard North in the opening round of the Class ‘A’ playoffs last Friday 52-6. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, October 27, 2020

