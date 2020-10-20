Norfolk Catholic football prepares for C-2-3 District Championship game at Hartington CC

The Omaha World Herald fifth ranked and Lincoln Journal Star ninth ranked in Class ‘C-2’ Norfolk Catholic football team is 5-2 on the year after beating Crofton at home last Friday 35-14.
Jackson Clausen ran for 188 yards off 13 carries and touchdown runs of 70 & 72 yards in the victory. This year, the Knights have beaten Boone Central, Ponca, Wayne, BRLD, and Crofton while falling to Bishop Neumann and Ord. They are outscoring their foes 221-138. Norfolk Catholic now gets ready to visit Omaha World Herald sixth ranked 7-1 Hartington Cedar Catholic on Friday night for the C-2-3 District Title in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX.