Norfolk Catholic football looks for first win on Friday at Crofton

The Norfolk Catholic football team is 0-4 on the year after dropping a 40-32 home game to top ranked in Class ‘C-2’ BRLD last Friday.  It’s the first time the Knights have been 0-4 in the Jeff Bellar era dating back to 1985. 

The Wolverines’ Will Gatzemeyer threw for 316 yards off 16-24 passing and three touchdowns and ran for 127 yards off 24 carries and a touchdown in the win.  Norfolk Catholic’s Cayden Cunningham threw for four touchdowns in the loss with two finding the hands of Alex Lammers.  They have dropped games to Lincoln Journal Star top ranked in Class ‘C-1’ Pierce, Omaha World Herald third ranked David City Aquinas, Omaha World Herald second ranked St. Paul, and top ranked BRLD and are being outscored by their opponents on average through four contests 29-13.8.  On Sportstalk on 106 KIX last Saturday, Knights coach Jeff Bellar is pleased that his players haven’t quit despite the record.  Norfolk Catholic returns to action on Friday when they visit 0-4 Crofton.

