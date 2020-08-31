Norfolk Catholic football jumps in Lincoln Journal Star rankings

The Lincoln Journal Star has updated its high school football rankings. Bellevue West remains first in Class ‘A’ while Omaha Skutt stays at number one in Class ‘B’.
In Class ‘C-1’, Wahoo High is once again first, Pierce jumps from fifth to second, Wayne slips from second to third, West Point-Beemer moves up from tenth to ninth, Columbus Lakeview enters the rankings at number ten, and Columbus Scotus falls from the rankings. In Class ‘C-2’, Oakland/Craig remains first and Norfolk Catholic jumps from seventh to sixth. In Class ‘D-1’, Cross County is the new number one, Burwell moves up from third to second, Howells/Dodge improves from fifth to fourth, Clarkson/Leigh drops from first to fifth, Neligh/Oakdale stays at number eight, Wakefield improves from tenth to ninth, and North Central enters the rankings at number ten. In Class ‘D-2’, Falls City Sacred Heart is once again first, Humphrey St. Francis remains fourth, and Bloomfield stays at number seven. In ‘Six-Man’, McCool Junction is once again first.
The Lincoln Journal Star has updated its high school football rankings and Norfolk Catholic has jumped from seventh to sixth in Class ‘C-2’ after a 21-14 road win at ‘C-1’ Boone Central last Friday. The Knights recorded a 3-6 record last season. Their remaining schedule includes home games with Ord, Ponca, Wayne, and Crofton while visiting Bishop Neumann on Friday, Oakland/Craig, BRLD, and Hartington Cedar Catholic.