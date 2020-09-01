Norfolk Catholic football fresh off win getting ready for ranked Bishop Neumann

The Norfolk Catholic football team got their 2020 campaign underway last Friday with a 21-14 road win in Albion over Boone Central in a game heard on 106 KIX.
Carter Kerkman ran for 154 yards off eight carries and two touchdowns and Jackson Claussen scampered for 106 yards off twelve carries and a score in the win. The Knights are ranked fifth in the Omaha World Herald and sixth in the Lincoln Journal Star in Class ‘C-2’ despite a 3-6 record last season. They return four players on the offensive side ball with starting experience and five players defensively. Norfolk Catholic’s remaining schedule includes home games with Ord, Ponca, Wayne, and Crofton while visiting Bishop Neumann on Friday, Oakland/Craig, BRLD, and Hartington Cedar Catholic.