Norfolk Catholic football earns first win of season; readies for home game with Hartington CC

The Omaha World Herald ninth ranked in Class ‘C-2’ Norfolk Catholic football team is 1-4 on the year after picking up their first win of the year with a 21-20 comeback victory at Crofton last Friday.
The Knights trailed early in the fourth quarter 20-7. Cayden Cunningham threw for 192 yards off 14-26 passing and three touchdowns and Brennen Kelley caught two of the scores including the game winning touchdown with 1:19 remaining followed by Riley Carlson’s extra point. Norfolk Catholic, who has dropped games to Lincoln Journal Star top ranked in Class ‘C-1’ Pierce, Omaha World Herald third ranked David City Aquinas, Omaha World Herald second ranked St. Paul, and top ranked BRLD are being outscored by their opponents on average through five contests 27.2-15.2. On Sportstalk on 106 KIX last Saturday, Knights coach Jeff Bellar was asked if there were a lot of smiles or was it a sense of relief after their first win last Friday. Norfolk Catholic returns to action on Friday when they host 2-3 Hartington Cedar Catholic.