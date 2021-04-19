Norfolk Catholic football coach Jeff Bellar and Norfolk's Steve Farlee inducted into Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame

Norfolk Catholic football coach Jeff Bellar was inducted into the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame yesterday at Lincoln East High School.
Bellar completed his 39th season as head coach and 35th at Norfolk Catholic. He has a state-record nine state championships at Norfolk Catholic, five state runner-up finishes, 35 playoff appearances and six undefeated teams top his résumé. Bellar, Nebraska’s all-time leader in career football coaching victories with 369, is coming off a 6-3 season last fall which included another playoff berth. He is part of a Hall of Fame class that includes Norfolk’s Steve Farlee, Laurel’s Steve Erwin, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic’s Megan Neuvirth, Olympic volleyball player and former Husker All-American Jordan Larson and former Nebraska football players Tony Veland and John Gibson.