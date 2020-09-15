Norfolk Catholic football braces themselves for top-ranked Oakland/Craig on Friday

The Norfolk Catholic football team is 1-2 on the year after dropping a home game to third ranked in both polls in Class ‘C-2’ Ord last Friday 28-14.
The Knights’ Brennen Kelley had a 57 yard punt return for a score and Preston Burbach caught a six-yard touchdown pass from Karter Kerkman on a trick play. They had beaten Boone Central on the road in week one 21-14 and then lost to Bishop Neumann on the road in week two 35-26. NC is ranked eighth in the Omaha World Herald and unranked in the Lincoln Journal Star. The Knights return to action on Friday when they visit top ranked and Class ‘C-2’ Defending State Champion 3-0 Oakland/Craig.