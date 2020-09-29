Norfolk Catholic football braces themselves for Class 'C-1' sixth ranked 4-1 Wayne on Friday

The Omaha World Herald eighth ranked in Class ‘C-2’ Norfolk Catholic football team is 2-2 on the year after beating Ponca at home last Thursday 38-20.
The Knights’ Jackson Clausen took the opening kickoff for a 78 yard touchdown and ran for two more scores in the victory. He had 93 rushing yards on nine carries. This year, Norfolk Catholic has beaten Boone Central and Ponca while falling to Bishop Neumann and Ord. They are outscoring their foes on average 24.8-24.3. The Knights now brace themselves for a home meeting with sixth ranked in Class ‘C-1’ 4-1 Wayne on Friday night in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX.