Norfolk Catholic football 4-2 on season as they prepare for home game with Crofton

The Omaha World Herald fifth ranked and Lincoln Journal Star ninth ranked in Class ‘C-2’ Norfolk Catholic football team is 4-2 on the year after routing BRLD on the road 56-6 last Friday in a game heard on 106 KIX.
Quarterback Cayden Cunningham threw four touchdown passes off 6-6 passing for 144 yards, Jackson Clausen ran for three scores and 105 yards off eight carries, and Brennen Kelley caught three balls for 59 yards and two TDs in the victory. This year, Norfolk Catholic has beaten Boone Central, Ponca, Wayne, and BRLD while falling to Bishop Neumann and Ord. They are outscoring their foes 186-124. Norfolk Catholic returns to action on Friday when they host 4-3 Crofton. The Warriors routed Ponca on Monday night 34-7.