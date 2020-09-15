Norfolk Catholic cross country teams win Wayne Invitational

The Norfolk Catholic cross country teams both won yesterday’s Wayne Invite. In the boys’ nine-team race, the Knights recorded a score of 27 while runner-up Pierce was second at 30.
Hartington/Newcastle’s Carson Noecker was the medalist in a time of 15:57.97. He won by just over 1:10. Norfolk Catholic’s Ben Hammond was fourth, Dalton Brunsing got fifth, Travis Kalous took eighth, Dominic Liess was twelfth, and Alec Foecking placed 13th. In the girls’ four-team competition, the Lady Knights totaled a score of 23 while Wayne was runner-up at 30. Pierce’ Alexus Sindelar was the medalist in a time of 20:31.03. She won by just under 35 seconds. Norfolk Catholic’s Charli Fischer placed fifth, Emily Faltys was sixth, and C.C. Kahn got seventh. The Norfolk Catholic junior high boys also placed first as a team.