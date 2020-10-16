Norfolk Catholic cross country teams qualify for Class 'D' State Championship

The Norfolk Catholic cross country squads have reached next Friday’s Class ‘D’ State Championship at Kearney Country Club.
The teams qualified for the event after yesterday’s D-2 District Meet at Twin Creeks Golf Course in Pender. The boys were the champions with a score of 14 while BRLD totaled 42 and Crofton had 45 points. Homer’s Grant Lander was the medalist in 17:03.45. He won just over 13 seconds. Norfolk Catholic’s Ben Hammond finished fourth, Dalton Brunsing was sixth, Dominick Liess got seventh place, Wyatt Ash finished eleventh, and Travis Kalous was twelfth. In the girls race, Crofton was the champion with 17 points. Also qualifying for the State Championship are runner-up Norfolk Catholic’s 17 and Wisner/Pilger’s 27 points. Crofton’s Jordyn Arens was the medalist in 19:05.28. She won by just over 1:31. Norfolk Catholic’s Emily Faltys placed fourth, C.C. Kahn was fifth, Charli Fischer finished ninth, and Jordan Aschoff got 14th.