Norfolk Catholic cross country teams finish sixth at Columbus Scotus Invite

The Norfolk Catholic cross country squads participated in yesterday’s Columbus Scotus Invite.
In the boys’ race, Minden was the team champion with a score of 40. They won by a single point. The Knights were sixth with 100 points. David City Aquinas’ Payton Davis was the medalist in a time of 17:14. He won by 24 seconds. Norfolk Catholic’s Travis Kalous & Ben Hammond medaled by finishing 13th & 17th respectively. In the girls’ competition, Boone Central/Newman Grove was the champion with a score of 33. They won by two points. The Lady Knights were sixth with a score of 104. Wahoo High’s Zoe Christenson was the medalist in a time of 21:12. She won by four seconds. Norfolk Catholic’s Charli Fischer placed ninth.