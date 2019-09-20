Norfolk Catholic cross country teams finish sixth at Columbus Scotus Invite

The Norfolk Catholic cross country squads participated in yesterday’s Columbus Scotus Invite. 

In the boys’ race, Minden was the team champion with a score of 40.  They won by a single point.  The Knights were sixth with 100 points.  David City Aquinas’ Payton Davis was the medalist in a time of 17:14.  He won by 24 seconds.  Norfolk Catholic’s Travis Kalous & Ben Hammond medaled by finishing 13th & 17th respectively.  In the girls’ competition, Boone Central/Newman Grove was the champion with a score of 33.  They won by two points.  The Lady Knights were sixth with a score of 104.  Wahoo High’s Zoe Christenson was the medalist in a time of 21:12.  She won by four seconds.  Norfolk Catholic’s Charli Fischer placed ninth.

Tags

In other news

Creighton volleyball sweeps Wichita State

Creighton volleyball sweeps Wichita State

The 15th ranked Creighton volleyball team picked up its first home sweep of former Missouri Valley Conference rival Wichita State since 2001, breezing by the Shockers 3-0 last night in the opening match of the Creighton Classic. 

Lutheran High Northeast volleyball shocks Wayne

Lutheran High Northeast volleyball shocks Wayne

The Lincoln Journal Star ninth ranked in Class 'C-2' Lutheran High Northeast volleyball team surprised previously unbeaten Omaha World Herald second ranked in Class 'C-1' Wayne last night in three sets.

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, September 20, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, September 20, 2019

The New York Yankees are American League East champions for the first time in seven years following a 9-1 pounding of the Los Angeles Angels.  DJ LeMahieu belted a three-run homer and Brett Gardner provided a solo shot and a two-run double in New York's 100th win.  In other Yankees news, sta…

Norfolk High girls golf finishes eleventh at own invitational

Norfolk High girls golf finishes eleventh at own invitational

The Norfolk High girls golf team hosted their own invitational today at Norfolk Country Club.  Millard North was the champion with a score of 346.  They won by two strokes.  Norfolk finished eleventh with a 404.  Lincoln Southwest’s Kate Strickland was the medalist after carding a 73.  She w…