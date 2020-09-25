Norfolk Catholic cross country teams claim second place finishes at Crofton Invitational

The Norfolk Catholic cross country squads both earned second place finishes at yesterday’s Crofton Invite at Crofton’s Lakeview Golf Course.
In the boys competition, South Sioux City was the champion with a score of 23 while the Knights totaled 28. Hartington High’s Carson Noecker was the medalist in a time of 15:32.48. He won by just under 1:39. Norfolk Catholic’s Ben Hammond was third, Dalton Brunsing got fifth, Dominic Liess finished eighth, Travis Kalous placed twelfth, and Wyatt Ash was 13th. The Norfolk Catholic Boys JV won their race led by Alec Foecking’s first place finish. In the girls competition, Bloomfield was the champion with a score of 27 while the Lady Knights were second with 41 points. Crofton’s Jordyn Arens was the medalist in a time of 19:38.6. She won by just over six seconds. Norfolk Catholic’s C.C. Kahn was fifth, Charli Fischer placed seventh, and Emily Faltys got tenth place.