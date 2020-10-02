Norfolk Catholic cross country take teams titles at Battle Creek Invite

The Norfolk Catholic cross country teams won the Battle Creek Invite yesterday at Evergreen Hill Golf Course. 

In the boys race, the Knights totaled 14 points to win by 28 points.  Hartington/Newcastle’s Carson Noecker was the medalist in a time of 15:45.  He won by 1:50.  Norfolk Catholic’s Ben Hammond was second, Dalton Bruning got third, Travis Kalous finished fifth, Wyatt Ash was eighth, and Trey Foecking placed ninth.  In the girls event, the Lady Knights scored 14 points to win by eight points.  Fullerton’s Julianna Maxfield was the medalist in a time of 21:24.  She won by 17 seconds over Norfolk Catholic runner-up Emily Faltys.  C.C. Kahn finished fourth, and Charlie Fischer got seventh.

LHNE football routs Hartington/Newcastle

Garrett Boelter ran for 255 yards off eleven carries and five touchdowns as the Lutheran High Northeast Eagles routed Hartington/Newcastle 68-34 last night at Norfolk’s Veterans Memorial Field. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, October 2, 2020

