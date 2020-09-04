Norfolk Catholic cross country season gets underway today

The Norfolk Catholic cross country teams start their 2020 campaign today when they participate in the Boone Central Invitational at Albion Country Club. 

The roster includes 14 boys and four girls competing in Class ‘D’.  The boys squad placed eighth in the Class ‘D’ State Championships. They return five runners in Trey Foecking, Wyatt Ash, Dalton Brunsing, Ben Hammond, and Travis Kalous.  Norfolk Catholic’s schedule has them competing in invitationals hosted by Boone Central, Wayne, Columbus Scotus, Crofton, Battle Creek, and the Mid State Conference Meet hosted by Boone Central.  The Knights will also host their own invitational on September 11th at Skyview Lake.

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, September 4, 2020

The Toronto Raptors pulled within 2-1 in the NBA's Eastern Conference semifinals yesterday before the Los Angeles Clippers took Game One of their Western Conference semifinal series.  OG Anunoby nailed a three-pointer at the buzzer to send the Raptors past the Boston Celtics, 104-103.  Danie…

COVID-19 wreaks havoc on UNO athletics

The University of Nebraska at Omaha has quarantined four of its sports teams after some athletes tested positive for the coronavirus, even as data show the state approaching 400 COVID-19 deaths. 