Norfolk Catholic cross country season gets underway today

The Norfolk Catholic cross country teams start their 2020 campaign today when they participate in the Boone Central Invitational at Albion Country Club.
The roster includes 14 boys and four girls competing in Class ‘D’. The boys squad placed eighth in the Class ‘D’ State Championships. They return five runners in Trey Foecking, Wyatt Ash, Dalton Brunsing, Ben Hammond, and Travis Kalous. Norfolk Catholic’s schedule has them competing in invitationals hosted by Boone Central, Wayne, Columbus Scotus, Crofton, Battle Creek, and the Mid State Conference Meet hosted by Boone Central. The Knights will also host their own invitational on September 11th at Skyview Lake.