Norfolk Catholic cross country competes in Crofton Invite; LHNE's Stineman finishes third in girls' race

The Norfolk Catholic cross country squads participated in yesterday’s Crofton Invite.
In the boys race, South Sioux City was the champion with a score of 12. Hartington/Newcastle was second at 42 and the Knights finished third with a score of 63. Hartington/Newcastle’s Carson Noecker was the medalist in a time of 16:37. He won by 49 seconds. Norfolk Catholic’s Ben Hammond & Dalton Brunsing were twelfth & 14th respectively. In the girls’ competition, Bloomfield was the champion with a score of 16. They won by 15 points. Norfolk Catholic was sixth with a score of 89. Bloomfield’s Christina Martinson was the medalist in a time of 21:19. She won by ten seconds. Lutheran High Northeast’s Alison Stineman placed third and Norfolk Catholic’s CC Kann finished 15th.