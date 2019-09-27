Norfolk Catholic cross country competes in Crofton Invite; LHNE's Stineman finishes third in girls' race

The Norfolk Catholic cross country squads participated in yesterday’s Crofton Invite. 

In the boys race, South Sioux City was the champion with a score of 12.  Hartington/Newcastle was second at 42 and the Knights finished third with a score of 63.  Hartington/Newcastle’s Carson Noecker was the medalist in a time of 16:37.  He won by 49 seconds.  Norfolk Catholic’s Ben Hammond & Dalton Brunsing were twelfth & 14th respectively.  In the girls’ competition, Bloomfield was the champion with a score of 16.  They won by 15 points.  Norfolk Catholic was sixth with a score of 89.  Bloomfield’s Christina Martinson was the medalist in a time of 21:19.  She won by ten seconds.  Lutheran High Northeast’s Alison Stineman placed third and Norfolk Catholic’s CC Kann finished 15th.

