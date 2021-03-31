Norfolk Catholic claims boys & girls standings at Plainview Invite

The Norfolk Catholic & Lutheran High Northeast track & field teams competed in yesterday’s Plainview Invite. 

In the girls standings, the Lady Knights were the champion with 174 points.  They won by 82 points.  Lutheran High Northeast finished fourth with 50.5 points.  In the boys competition, Norfolk Catholic were the victors with 195 points.  They won by 67 points.  The Eagles totaled six points.  Champions on the day for Norfolk Catholic included John Clausen (PV); Brandon Kollars (Discus); Kade Pieper (Shot Put); Jackson Clausen (100 & 200); Alex Prim (110 H & 300 H); Boys 4X100; Carly Marshall (100 H & 300 H); Jozy Piper (Shot Put & Discus); Channatee Robles (HJ); & Girls 4X100 & 4X400.  Champions for Lutheran High Northeast included Halle Berner (100, 200, & LJ); & Kendra Petersen (TJ).

