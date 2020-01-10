Norfolk Catholic Boys & Lutheran High Northeast Girls Basketball teams fall on Thursday

The Norfolk Catholic boys & Lutheran High Northeast girls basketball teams dropped games on Thursday.
The Norfolk Catholic boys basketball team dropped a 78-57 home decision to Wayne last night. Preston Burbach led a balanced attack for NC with eleven points. The loss snapped a four game win streak for Norfolk Catholic as they are now 5-5 on the season.
The Lutheran High Northeast girls lost to Wakefield-Allen in Allen last night 81-58. Becca Gebhardt had 15 points and six rebounds in the loss for the Lady Eagles as they fall to 3-7.