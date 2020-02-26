Norfolk Catholic boys, LHNE boys, & Norfolk High girls basketball seasons come to end

The Norfolk Catholic boys basketball team saw their 2019-2020 campaign reach the end of the road after a 58-42 loss to Pierce in a C-1-7 Sub-District Semifinal at Norfolk High. The Bluejays' Dawson Watts scored 31 points and had eight rebounds. The Knights were led by Ben Hammond's twelve points. Their final record is 9-13.
The Lutheran High Northeast boys dropped their C-2-5 Sub-District Semifinal to Wisner/Pilger 53-45 last night in Wayne in a game heard on 106 KIX. The Eagles led 36-31 after three quarters before being outscored in the fourth quarter 22-9. The Gators' Regan Bellar hit five three-pointers and had 17 points while teammate Dylan Kneifl scored 13 points and had four rebounds. The Eagles were led by Jaxson Kant's 19 points and four rebounds. Teammate Ben Gebhardt had eleven points. Lutheran High Northeast's final mark is 13-10.
The Norfolk High girls were eliminated at Lincoln Northeast 54-41 in an A-1 District Semifinal last night. The Lady Panthers trailed 42-21 after three quarters. Anden Baumann scored 13 points for Norfolk. Their final mark is 14-11.