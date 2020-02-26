Norfolk Catholic boys, LHNE boys, & Norfolk High girls basketball seasons come to end

The Norfolk Catholic boys basketball team saw their 2019-2020 campaign reach the end of the road after a 58-42 loss to Pierce in a C-1-7 Sub-District Semifinal at Norfolk High.  The Bluejays' Dawson Watts scored 31 points and had eight rebounds.  The Knights were led by Ben Hammond's twelve points.  Their final record is 9-13.

The Lutheran High Northeast boys dropped their C-2-5 Sub-District Semifinal to Wisner/Pilger 53-45 last night in Wayne in a game heard on 106 KIX.  The Eagles led 36-31 after three quarters before being outscored in the fourth quarter 22-9.  The Gators' Regan Bellar hit five three-pointers and had 17 points while teammate Dylan Kneifl scored 13 points and had four rebounds.  The Eagles were led by Jaxson Kant's 19 points and four rebounds.  Teammate Ben Gebhardt had eleven points.  Lutheran High Northeast's final mark is 13-10.

The Norfolk High girls were eliminated at Lincoln Northeast 54-41 in an A-1 District Semifinal last night.  The Lady Panthers trailed 42-21 after three quarters.  Anden Baumann scored 13 points for Norfolk.  Their final mark is 14-11.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, February 26, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, February 26, 2020

ESPN reports the NFL moved closer to labor peace for another decade today, when player representatives voted to send a new deal already approved by the owners that includes a 17-game season to the full union membership.  A simple majority of some 2,000 players must accept the agreement for i…

Creighton men's basketball's Zegarowski honored

Creighton men's basketball's Zegarowski honored

Creighton sophomore Marcus Zegarowski has been named the Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week by the United States Basketball Writers Association after helping Creighton to a pair of top-25 wins last week. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, February 25, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, February 25, 2020

Vanessa Bryant offered a poignant portrait of her NBA superstar husband and their daughter at a sold-out memorial service yesterday.  Kobe and Gianna Bryant were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles last month.  Speaking at times through tears, Vanessa praised her …