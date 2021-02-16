Norfolk Catholic boys hoops readies themselves for regular season finale with ranked foe Hartington Cedar Catholic

The Norfolk Catholic boys basketball team is 14-7 on the season after winning two home games in the last week.
They beat West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic last Tuesday 74-65 in overtime and then topped David City Aquinas last Friday 74-52. This year the Knights have beaten Omaha Gross, Bishop Neumann, Lutheran High Northeast, Boone Central, Winnebago, Elkhorn Valley, Battle Creek, Columbus Scotus, Crofton, Neligh/Oakdale, O’Neill twice, Guardian Angels Central Catholic, and David City Aquinas with their losses occurring to Grand Island Central Catholic, Battle Creek, Wayne, Pierce twice, Humphrey St. Francis, and Hartington Cedar Catholic. Norfolk Catholic is outscoring their opponents on average through 21 contests 64.5-59.3. The Knights return to action on Friday when they host 15-6 Omaha World Herald sixth ranked in Class ‘C-2’ Hartington Cedar Catholic.