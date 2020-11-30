Norfolk Catholic boys hoops readies for 2020-21 season

The Norfolk Catholic boys basketball team gets their season underway on Thursday when they entertain Omaha Gross as part of the Grand Island Central Catholic Tip-Off Classic.
The Knights will then play the host team in Grand Island on Saturday. The team returns three players with starting experience from last year’s 9-13 season in Ben Hammond, Preston Burbach, and Jackson Clausen. Norfolk Catholic’s home schedule includes games with Omaha Gross, Bishop Neumann, Battle Creek, Crofton, Pierce, O’Neill, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, David City Aquinas, and Hartington Cedar Catholic. The Knights will also compete in the Battle Creek Holiday Tournament in Tilden December 28-29.