Norfolk Catholic boys hoops opens season at 1-1 as they get ready for road game at Bishop Neumann

The Norfolk Catholic boys basketball team is 1-1 on the season after splitting two games of the Grand Island Central Catholic Tip-Off Classic.
They outscored Omaha Gross in Omaha last Thursday 85-69 and then lost to third ranked in Class ‘C-2’ Grand Island Central Catholic in the championship game in GI on Saturday 78-39. The Knights have changed their approach to offense & defense where they play at a much faster pace on both sides and take shots in a more rapid fashion. Norfolk Catholic returns to action on Friday when they visit Omaha World Herald seventh ranked in Class ‘C-1’ 1-0 Bishop Neumann.