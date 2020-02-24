Norfolk Catholic boys hoops finish 9-12 in regular season; get ready for postseason game with Pierce on Tuesday

The Norfolk Catholic boys basketball team is 9-12 on the season after dropping their lone game last Friday night at Lincoln Journal Star seventh ranked in Class ‘C-2’ Hartington Cedar Catholic 68-59. 

This year the Knights have beaten Omaha Gross, Boone Central/Newman Grove, Elkhorn Valley, Battle Creek, Winnebago, Crofton, Neligh/Oakdale, O’Neill, and West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic while falling to Grand Island Central Catholic, Bishop Neumann, Battle Creek, Lutheran High Northeast, Wayne twice, Columbus Scotus, Pierce, O’Neill, Humphrey St. Francis, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, and Hartington Cedar Catholic.  Norfolk Catholic is being outscored by their opponents on average through 21 contests 65.3-62.7.  They return to action on Tuesday evening when they take on 13-9 Pierce in the semifinals of the C-1-7 Sub-District Tournament at 7:45 at Norfolk High.  The home-team Bluejays beat the Knights on January 21st 58-55.

