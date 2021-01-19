Norfolk Catholic boys hoops cruising at 9-3 as they ready for home game with Pierce tonight

The Norfolk Catholic boys basketball team is 9-3 on the season and have claimed seven of their last eight games after routing Crofton last Saturday 86-47.
This year the Knights have beaten Omaha Gross, Bishop Neumann, Lutheran High Northeast, Boone Central, Winnebago, Elkhorn Valley, Battle Creek, Columbus Scotus, and Crofton with their losses occurring to Grand Island Central Catholic, Battle Creek, and Wayne. Norfolk Catholic is outscoring their opponents on average through twelve contests 67.5-60.8. They return to action this evening when they entertain 10-2 Pierce at 8:00.