Norfolk Catholic boys hoops 2-4 at Christmas break

The Norfolk Catholic boys basketball team is 2-4 on the season and snapped a four game losing streak after beating Boone Central/Newman Grove at home last Friday 78-66.
This year the Knights have beaten Omaha Gross and Boone Central/Newman Grove while falling to Grand Island Central Catholic, Bishop Neumann, Battle Creek, and Lutheran High Northeast. Norfolk Catholic is being outscored on average through six games 71.8-47.1. Their remaining home schedule includes dates with Winnebago, Wayne, Columbus Scotus, Neligh/Oakdale, and Humphrey St. Francis. Norfolk Catholic returns to action on Friday when they visit 6-1 Elkhorn Valley at 7:30 in the opening day of the Elkhorn Valley Holiday Tournament in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX.