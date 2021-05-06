Norfolk Catholic boys golf team finishes fifth at Battle Creek Invite

The Norfolk Catholic boys golf team competed in today’s Battle Creek Invitational at Evergreen Hills Golf Course. 

Pierce was the champion with a 332 team score.  They won by four strokes.  The Knights finished sixth at 387.  Battle Creek’s Payton Frederick was the medalist after carding a 70.  He won by four strokes.  Norfolk Catholic’s Jacob Cerny shot 90 to place 15th

PLACETEAMSCORE
1Pierce332
2Battle Creek336
3Cedar Catholic342
4Creighton371
5West Holt373
6Norfolk Catholic387
8Howells-Dodge407
9Battle Creek JV996
170Payton FrederickBattle Creek
274Rockney PeckWisner-Pilger
375Riley KuehnCedar Catholic
476Chaden RothPierce
580Braxton BrockhausCreighton
681Hunter RaabePierce
782Abram ScholtingPierce
886Cameron AdkissonWest Holt
987Luke BeckmanBattle Creek
987Cazden ChristensenCedar Catholic
987Jaxson CadwalladerWest Holt
1288Caleb LindgrenBattle Creek
1288Carson BeckerCedar Catholic
1489Gage BurnsCreighton
1590Jacob CernyNorfolk Catholic
1691Tait HeimesBattle Creek
1691Garrett FinkeBattle Creek
1892Mack KuehnCedar Catholic
1993Kurtis KatholCedar Catholic
1993Abram ScholtingPierce
2194Cole GrovijohnHowells-Dodge
2194Thomas WetjenNorfolk Catholic
2396Tyler WagnerCreighton
2396Carson UrwilerWisner-Pilger
2597Gabe HoffmeyerBattle Creek JV
2597Austin MeikleNorfolk Catholic
2798Austin HegemannHowells-Dodge
2798Travis EmoryPierce
2999Nathaniel KettelerWest Holt
2999Spencer BatenhorstWisner-Pilger
31101Weston MathisWest Holt
32103Kellen FialaHowells-Dodge
33106Grace Van MetreCreighton
33106Ethan SchwichtenbergNorfolk Catholic
35107Ethan MillerBattle Creek JV
36112Landon DobbinsHowells-Dodge
37114Chase PavlikCreighton
38116Aden DominisseNorfolk Catholic
39117Mason MitchellWest Holt
40118Aiden SaterenWisner-Pilger
40118James KinnisonWisner-Pilger
42119Aiden LangeHowells-Dodge

