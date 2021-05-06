Norfolk Catholic boys golf team finishes fifth at Battle Creek Invite

The Norfolk Catholic boys golf team competed in today’s Battle Creek Invitational at Evergreen Hills Golf Course.
Pierce was the champion with a 332 team score. They won by four strokes. The Knights finished sixth at 387. Battle Creek’s Payton Frederick was the medalist after carding a 70. He won by four strokes. Norfolk Catholic’s Jacob Cerny shot 90 to place 15th.
|PLACE
|TEAM
|SCORE
|1
|Pierce
|332
|2
|Battle Creek
|336
|3
|Cedar Catholic
|342
|4
|Creighton
|371
|5
|West Holt
|373
|6
|Norfolk Catholic
|387
|7
|#N/A
|#N/A
|8
|Howells-Dodge
|407
|9
|Battle Creek JV
|996
|1
|70
|Payton Frederick
|Battle Creek
|2
|74
|Rockney Peck
|Wisner-Pilger
|3
|75
|Riley Kuehn
|Cedar Catholic
|4
|76
|Chaden Roth
|Pierce
|5
|80
|Braxton Brockhaus
|Creighton
|6
|81
|Hunter Raabe
|Pierce
|7
|82
|Abram Scholting
|Pierce
|8
|86
|Cameron Adkisson
|West Holt
|9
|87
|Luke Beckman
|Battle Creek
|9
|87
|Cazden Christensen
|Cedar Catholic
|9
|87
|Jaxson Cadwallader
|West Holt
|12
|88
|Caleb Lindgren
|Battle Creek
|12
|88
|Carson Becker
|Cedar Catholic
|14
|89
|Gage Burns
|Creighton
|15
|90
|Jacob Cerny
|Norfolk Catholic
|16
|91
|Tait Heimes
|Battle Creek
|16
|91
|Garrett Finke
|Battle Creek
|18
|92
|Mack Kuehn
|Cedar Catholic
|19
|93
|Kurtis Kathol
|Cedar Catholic
|19
|93
|Abram Scholting
|Pierce
|21
|94
|Cole Grovijohn
|Howells-Dodge
|21
|94
|Thomas Wetjen
|Norfolk Catholic
|23
|96
|Tyler Wagner
|Creighton
|23
|96
|Carson Urwiler
|Wisner-Pilger
|25
|97
|Gabe Hoffmeyer
|Battle Creek JV
|25
|97
|Austin Meikle
|Norfolk Catholic
|27
|98
|Austin Hegemann
|Howells-Dodge
|27
|98
|Travis Emory
|Pierce
|29
|99
|Nathaniel Ketteler
|West Holt
|29
|99
|Spencer Batenhorst
|Wisner-Pilger
|31
|101
|Weston Mathis
|West Holt
|32
|103
|Kellen Fiala
|Howells-Dodge
|33
|106
|Grace Van Metre
|Creighton
|33
|106
|Ethan Schwichtenberg
|Norfolk Catholic
|35
|107
|Ethan Miller
|Battle Creek JV
|36
|112
|Landon Dobbins
|Howells-Dodge
|37
|114
|Chase Pavlik
|Creighton
|38
|116
|Aden Dominisse
|Norfolk Catholic
|39
|117
|Mason Mitchell
|West Holt
|40
|118
|Aiden Sateren
|Wisner-Pilger
|40
|118
|James Kinnison
|Wisner-Pilger
|42
|119
|Aiden Lange
|Howells-Dodge