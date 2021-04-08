Norfolk Catholic boys golf gets season underway today at Stanton Triangular

The Norfolk Catholic boys golf team gets their season underway today when they compete in the Stanton triangular with Hartington Cedar Catholic involved at 4:00.
The Knights have nine golfers out this year and return varsity experience in Jacob Cerny, Aden Dominisse, Ethan Schwichtenberg, and Austin Meikle. Last season was cancelled due to COVID-19. They have three seniors, two juniors, three sophomore, and one freshman on the roster. Norfolk Catholic’s remaining schedule has them competing in invitationals hosted by Summerland, Boone Central, Lutheran High Northeast, Columbus Lakeview, and Battle Creek. The Knights host a dual with Plainview on April 19th, the Mid State Conference Meet on April 24th, and their own invite on May 10th at Norfolk Country Club.