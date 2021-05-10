Norfolk Catholic boys golf finishes fifth at own invitational

The Norfolk Catholic boys golf invitational was held today at Norfolk Country Club.  Columbus Scotus was the champion at 323. 

They won by 25 strokes.  The Knights finished fifth in the seven-team event with a 375.  The Norfolk High JV was eighth at 429 and Lutheran High Northeast closed with a 447.  Columbus Scotus’ Nicklaus Fleming earned medalist honors with a 74.  He won by seven strokes.  Norfolk Catholic’s Jacob Cerny earned ninth place with an 88 while teammate Ethan Schwichtenberg placed 13th at 90.  Lutheran High Northeast was led by Mason Petersen’s 98.

