Norfolk Catholic boys basketball wipes out O'Neill in the Mid State Conference Tournament quarterfinals

The Norfolk Catholic boys basketball team knocked off O'Neill 66-43 on Tuesday night in the quarterfinals of the Mid State Conference Tournament in Pierce.
The Knights led 15-4 after the first quarter, 26-13 at halftime, and 41-32 after three quarters. Brennen Kelley led NC with 20 points, Kade Pieper recorded a double-double of 14 points and 14 rebounds, and Preston Burbach added eleven points, eight assists, and seven boards. Norfolk Catholic improves to 12-5 on the season and have won three of their last four games. In other quarterfinal games, in a game heard on 97.5 KEXL, host-team Pierce routed West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic 55-35, Hartington Cedar Catholic whipped Battle Creek 67-36, and home-team Wayne overwhelmed Boone Central 76-48. In semifinal games on Friday at Battle Creek, in a game that can be heard on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com, Pierce will take on Norfolk Catholic at 5:30. Pregame coverage at 5:15. The other semifinal game will have Hartington Cedar Catholic playing Wayne at 7:15.