Norfolk Catholic boys basketball wipes out O'Neill in the Mid State Conference Tournament quarterfinals

The Norfolk Catholic boys basketball team knocked off O'Neill 66-43 on Tuesday night in the quarterfinals of the Mid State Conference Tournament in Pierce.

The Knights led 15-4 after the first quarter, 26-13 at halftime, and 41-32 after three quarters.  Brennen Kelley led NC with 20 points, Kade Pieper recorded a double-double of 14 points and 14 rebounds, and Preston Burbach added eleven points, eight assists, and seven boards.  Norfolk Catholic improves to 12-5 on the season and have won three of their last four games.  In other quarterfinal games, in a game heard on 97.5 KEXL, host-team Pierce routed West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic 55-35, Hartington Cedar Catholic whipped Battle Creek 67-36, and home-team Wayne overwhelmed Boone Central 76-48.  In semifinal games on Friday at Battle Creek, in a game that can be heard on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com, Pierce will take on Norfolk Catholic at 5:30.  Pregame coverage at 5:15.  The other semifinal game will have Hartington Cedar Catholic playing Wayne at 7:15.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, February 3, 2021

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, February 3, 2021

Fred VanVleet set a franchise record with 54 points and hit a career-best eleven three-pointers as the Toronto Raptors beat the short-handed Orlando Magic 123-108.  VanVleet made eleven of his first twelve attempts from three-point range.  He finished 17-23 from the field and 9-9 at the free…

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Los Angeles Angels pitching coach Mickey Callaway, former manager of the New York Mets, “aggressively pursued” several women who work in sports media and sent three of them inappropriate photos, The Athletic reported last night.  Callaway sent uninvited and sometimes unanswered messages to t…