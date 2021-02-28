Norfolk Catholic boys basketball to lose five seniors to graduation from 14-9 team

The Norfolk Catholic boys basketball team’s season came to an end last Tuesday at 14-9 after falling to Battle Creek 62-54 in a C-1-8 Sub-District Semifinal at Pierce.
This year the Knights have beaten Omaha Gross, Bishop Neumann, Lutheran High Northeast, Boone Central, Winnebago, Elkhorn Valley, Battle Creek, Columbus Scotus, Crofton, Neligh/Oakdale, O’Neill twice, Guardian Angels Central Catholic, and David City Aquinas with their losses occurring to Grand Island Central Catholic, Battle Creek twice, Wayne, Pierce twice, Humphrey St. Francis, and Hartington Cedar Catholic twice. Norfolk Catholic outscored their opponents on average through 23 contests 63.4-59.4. They were 9-13 last year and bounced back to a 14-9 mark this season. The Knights will lose Aden Dominisse, Jacob Cerny, Christian Mickelson, Preston Eisenmenger, and Travis Kalous to graduation.