Norfolk Catholic boys basketball to look to improve upon 12-13 from last year

The Norfolk Catholic boys basketball team gets their season underway on Thursday, December 5th when they visit Omaha Gross as part of the Grand Island Central Catholic Tip-Off Classic. 

The Knights will then play an opponent to be determined the following Saturday in Grand Island.  The team returns three players with starting experience from last year’s 12-13 season in Cameron Bettenhausen, Alex Lammers, and Nate Brungardt.  Norfolk Catholic’s home schedule includes games with Lutheran High Northeast, Boone Central/Newman Grove, Winnebago, Wayne, Columbus Scotus, Neligh/Oakdale, and Humphrey St. Francis.  The team will compete in the Elkhorn Valley Holiday Tournament in Tilden December 27-28.

