Norfolk Catholic boys basketball to face O'Neill in a rematch tonight in Mid State Conference Touranment

The Norfolk Catholic boys basketball team is 11-5 on the season after splitting two games in the last week. 

They beat O’Neill a week ago today at home 71-57 and then dropped a 72-61 decision at Omaha World Herald fifth ranked in Class ‘D-2’ Humphrey St. Francis last Friday.  This year the Knights have beaten Omaha Gross, Bishop Neumann, Lutheran High Northeast, Boone Central, Winnebago, Elkhorn Valley, Battle Creek, Columbus Scotus, Crofton, Neligh/Oakdale, and O’Neill with their losses occurring to Grand Island Central Catholic, Battle Creek, Wayne, Pierce, and Humphrey St. Francis.  Norfolk Catholic is outscoring their opponents on average through 16 contests 65.8-60.6.  They return to action this evening when they face 9-8 O’Neill at Pierce at 7:15 in a quarterfinal game of the Mid State Conference Tournament.

