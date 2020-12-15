Norfolk Catholic boys basketball looks to bounce back from loss as they play LHNE tonight

The Norfolk Catholic boys basketball team is 2-2 on the year after splitting two home games last week. 

They beat Bishop Neumann last Friday 73-68 before falling to Battle Creek 74-53 on Saturday.  The Knights had also split two contests in the opening week with a 73-54 home victory over Omaha Gross and then a 79-51 road loss at Omaha World Herald top ranked in Class ‘C-2’ Grand Island Central Catholic.  Norfolk Catholic returns to action this week with a road game at 3-1 Lutheran High Northeast this evening at 7:45 and a road contest in Albion on Friday versus 2-1 Boone Central.

Tags

In other news

Norfolk Catholic girls basktball earns first win of season

Norfolk Catholic girls basktball earns first win of season

The Omaha World Herald ninth ranked in Class 'C-2' Norfolk Catholic girls basketball team earned their first victory of the season last night after beating Lincoln Journal Star second ranked in Class 'D-1' Hartington Cedar Catholic on the road 42-34.

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, December 15, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, December 15, 2020

Justin Tucker drilled a tiebreaking, 55-yard field goal with two seconds left in the Baltimore Ravens' 47-42 win over the Cleveland Browns.  Tucker's go-ahead kick came 57 seconds after Baker Mayfield hit Kareem Hunt for a 22-yard touchdown that tied the game.  Lamar Jackson engineered two s…