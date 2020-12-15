Norfolk Catholic boys basketball looks to bounce back from loss as they play LHNE tonight

The Norfolk Catholic boys basketball team is 2-2 on the year after splitting two home games last week.
They beat Bishop Neumann last Friday 73-68 before falling to Battle Creek 74-53 on Saturday. The Knights had also split two contests in the opening week with a 73-54 home victory over Omaha Gross and then a 79-51 road loss at Omaha World Herald top ranked in Class ‘C-2’ Grand Island Central Catholic. Norfolk Catholic returns to action this week with a road game at 3-1 Lutheran High Northeast this evening at 7:45 and a road contest in Albion on Friday versus 2-1 Boone Central.