Norfolk Catholic boys basketball gets ready for home game with Columbus Scotus on Tuesday

The Norfolk Catholic boys basketball team is 5-5 on the season after having their four game win streak snapped by Wayne 78-57 last Thursday night at home.
This year the Knights have beaten Omaha Gross, Boone Central/Newman Grove, Elkhorn Valley, Battle Creek, and Winnebago while falling to Grand Island Central Catholic, Bishop Neumann, Battle Creek, Lutheran High Northeast, and Wayne. Norfolk Catholic is being outscored on average through ten contests 68.1-61.4. Their remaining home schedule includes dates with Columbus Scotus, Neligh/Oakdale, and Humphrey St. Francis while visiting Crofton Pierce, O’Neill, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, and Hartington Cedar Catholic. The Mid State Conference Tournament will be held starting on February 1st. The Knights returns to action on Tuesday night at 8:00 when they host 2-8 Columbus Scotus.