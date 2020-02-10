Norfolk Catholic boys basketball finishes with fifth place finish at Mid State Conference Tournament; readies for rematch with West Point GACC

The Norfolk Catholic boys basketball team is 9-10 on the season after finishing fifth with a 2-1 record at the Mid State Conference Tournament last week.
The Knights lost to eventual champion Wayne in the opening round 57-53, routed O’Neill 66-41 in a consolation game, and edged West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic in the fifth place game last Saturday 67-66. This year, Norfolk Catholic has beaten Omaha Gross, Boone Central/Newman Grove, Elkhorn Valley, Battle Creek, Winnebago, Crofton, Neligh/Oakdale, O’Neill, and West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic while falling to Grand Island Central Catholic, Bishop Neumann, Battle Creek, Lutheran High Northeast, Wayne twice, Columbus Scotus, Pierce, O’Neill, and Humphrey St. Francis. The Knights are being outscored by their opponents on average through 19 contests 65.1-63. Their remaining home schedule includes road games with West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic and Hartington Cedar Catholic. The Knights visit 9-11 West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic on Tuesday for their regular season matchup.