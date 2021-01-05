Norfolk Catholic boys basketball enjoys five game win streak as they get ready for tilt with Wayne on Thursday

The Norfolk Catholic boys basketball team is 7-2 on the season and have claimed five games in a row after wins last week over Elkhorn Valley & Battle Creek at the Battle Creek Holiday Tournament. 

This year the Knights have beaten Omaha Gross, Bishop Neumann, Lutheran High Northeast, Boone Central, Winnebago, Elkhorn Valley, and Battle Creek with their losses occurring to Grand Island Central Catholic and Battle Creek.  Norfolk Catholic is outscoring their opponents on average through nine contests 68.7-63.8.  The Knights return to action on Thursday evening when they visit 9-2 Wayne.

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, January 5, 2021

