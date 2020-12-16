Norfolk Catholic boys basketball ends personal five game losing streak to Lutheran High Northeast

The Norfolk Catholic boys basketball team ended a personal five game losing streak last night to home-team Lutheran High Northeast with an 80-60 victory at the Clayton & Vivian Andrews Activities Center.
The Knights’ Ben Hammond scored 20 points with four blocked shots and three steals. Teammate Christian Mickelson added 18 points and Kade Pieper pumped in 13 points with six rebounds to the win. The Eagles’ Grant Colligan had 18 points and seven boards and teammate Trystan Scott added 15 points in the loss. Norfolk Catholic outscored Lutheran High Northeast 28-7 in the second quarter and led 39-17 at halftime. The Eagles, who had 24 turnovers, fall to 3-2 while the Knights improve to 3-2. Norfolk Catholic leads the matchup between the two teams 12-10 dating back to 2003.