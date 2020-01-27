Norfolk Catholic boys basketball 7-7 on the year as they prep for road game at O'Neill on Tuesday

The Norfolk Catholic boys basketball team is 7-7 on the season after beating Neligh/Oakdale at home last Saturday 86-50. 

This year the Knights have beaten Omaha Gross, Boone Central/Newman Grove, Elkhorn Valley, Battle Creek, Winnebago, Crofton, and Neligh/Oakdale while falling to Grand Island Central Catholic, Bishop Neumann, Battle Creek, Lutheran High Northeast, Wayne, Columbus Scotus, and Pierce.  Norfolk Catholic is being outscored by their opponents on average through 14 contests 65.1-63.6.  Their remaining home schedule includes a date with Humphrey St. Francis while visiting O’Neill, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, and Hartington Cedar Catholic.  The Mid State Conference Tournament will be held starting on Saturday.  Norfolk Catholic returns to action Tuesday night when they visit 7-7 O’Neill at 7:45 in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX.

