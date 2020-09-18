Norfolk Catholic boys are champs while girls finish second at Columbus Scotus Cross County Invite

The Norfolk Catholic cross country teams competed in yesterday’s Columbus Scotus Invite at Lutjelusche.
In the boys race, the Knights were the champions with a score of 32. They won by four points. David City Aquinas’ Payton Davis was the medalist in 16:56. He won by twelve seconds. Norfolk Catholic’s Ben Hammond was third, Dalton Brunsing got fourth, Travis Kalous placed tenth, Yair Santiago got 15th, and Wyatt Ash was 17th. In the girls’ competition, Boone Central was the champion with a score of 19 while Norfolk Catholic was second at 46. Boone Central’s Alicia Weeder won medalist honors in a time of 20:54. She won by 37 seconds. Norfolk Catholic’s C.C. Kahn was fourth, Emily Faltys placed ninth, Charli Fischer got eleventh.