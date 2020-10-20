Norfolk Catholic, Battle Creek, Wayne & West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic are into the semifinals at Mid State Conference VB Tournament

The Mid State Conference Volleyball Tournament got underway yesterday.
In the opening round at Norfolk Catholic High School, Crofton topped Boone Central in four sets (25-19, 20-25, 25-20, 25-20). In the quarterfinals, Norfolk Catholic swept Crofton in three with the scores being 25-17, 25-12, 25-19. The Lady Knights' Channatee Robles had eleven kills; Mary Fennessy recorded ten kills; Taylor Kautz dug up 13 balls; & Carly Marshall had eleven digs, three blocks, and 20 set assists. Battle Creek clipped O’Neill in five sets (25-22, 25-21, 24-26, 20-25, 15-5) in the other quarterfinal match. In quarterfinal matches at Battle Creek, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic whitewashed Pierce in three (25-18, 25-20, 25-17) and Wayne beat Hartington Cedar Catholic in three sets (25-11, 25-9, 25-18). In semifinals matches today at Norfolk Catholic, the 19-6 host team faces 19-7 Battle Creek at 6:00 and 13-8 West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic meets 21-7 Wayne at 7:30. In consolation matches at Battle Creek, 11-14 Crofton faces 16-10 O’Neill at 6:00 and 13-12 Pierce plays 13-12 Hartington Cedar Catholic at 7:30. Also on today’s local schedule, Lutheran High Northeast hosts Stanton at 7:30.