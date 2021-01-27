Norfolk Catholic basketball teams sweep O'Neill; LHNE boys win at Crofton

The home-team Norfolk Catholic basketball teams swept O'Neill last night and the Lutheran High Northeast boys earned a road win at Crofton.

The Norfolk Catholic boys improved to 11-4 on the season and have won four of their last five games after beating O'Neill 71-57.  Preston Burbach led four players in double figures for the Knights with 21 points.  Christian Mickelson added 17, Ben Hammond scored twelve, and Kade Pieper pumped in ten points.  The Lady Knights upset Omaha World Herald seventh ranked in Class 'C-1' O'Neill 44-43.  Avery Yosten led NC with ten points and eight rebounds.  The have now won four games in a row and are 9-7.  The Lutheran High Northeast boys topped Crofton on the road 53-40.  Cort Mckeown had 19 points, seven rebounds, and five steals.  Teammate Trystan Scott netted 17 points and Grant Colligan added twelve.  The Eagles have won three games in a row and four of their last five to improve to 10-4.

Nebraska center Kate Cain was one of just 15 women's basketball players across the country to be named to the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watch List when it was announced yesterday. 

The baseball Hall of Fame won’t have any players in the Class of 2021.  Voters collectively decided no one had the merits, on-the-field or off, for enshrinement in Cooperstown on this year’s ballot.  Curt Schilling, Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens were among the closest to receive the required…