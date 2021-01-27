Norfolk Catholic basketball teams sweep O'Neill; LHNE boys win at Crofton

The home-team Norfolk Catholic basketball teams swept O'Neill last night and the Lutheran High Northeast boys earned a road win at Crofton.
The Norfolk Catholic boys improved to 11-4 on the season and have won four of their last five games after beating O'Neill 71-57. Preston Burbach led four players in double figures for the Knights with 21 points. Christian Mickelson added 17, Ben Hammond scored twelve, and Kade Pieper pumped in ten points. The Lady Knights upset Omaha World Herald seventh ranked in Class 'C-1' O'Neill 44-43. Avery Yosten led NC with ten points and eight rebounds. The have now won four games in a row and are 9-7. The Lutheran High Northeast boys topped Crofton on the road 53-40. Cort Mckeown had 19 points, seven rebounds, and five steals. Teammate Trystan Scott netted 17 points and Grant Colligan added twelve. The Eagles have won three games in a row and four of their last five to improve to 10-4.